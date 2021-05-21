Crash causes water pressure loss to portion of rural Barry County town; Fire hydrant broke off in Purdy neighborhood

PURDY, Mo. — Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday evening the Purdy Fire Protection District released a short video and release of information on social media regarding water pressure in a portion of the the city.

“City of Purdy residents could see a loss of water or drop in pressure this evening. The main loss will be in the Kay Ave, and SW corner of the City.”

They go further to state a broken hydrant is the issue that was caused by a motor vehicle crash. No details on the crash were provided. But residents in that area were advised to watch for low pressure.

We will update with more information as it becomes available from authorities.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF