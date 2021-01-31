Crash Breaks Utility Pole, Causing Power Outage

UPDATE: Roadway was reopened at 1:25 PM after the 12:15 PM crash. Estimated completion time for pole replacement and power restored, 5:00 PM.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Shortly after 12:15 PM Sunday Webb City authorities were alerted to an automated report of a vehicle crash with airbag deployment along South Hall Street.

Webb City Fire Department, Webb City Police responded.

Authorities report it was a single vehicle crash into a utility pole along South Hall near Linden Ave.

Webb City Police tell us the driver did not require transport to a hospital.

EMPIRE/LIBERTY OUTAGE MAP CLICK HERE FOR A CURRENT UPDATE LINK.

It’s unknown the length of time to replace the pole that is visibly cracked near the top. We will update this story right here as information becomes available.

