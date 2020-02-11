Crash blocks Homestead Drive at Center Creek Tuesday

One person transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — The northeast edge of the city of Joplin along Webb City and Oronogo is North Homestead Drive.

Shortly after 3:30 PM, Tuesday afternoon a pickup collided with a truck hauling hay just south of Center Creek on the S-CURVE.

One 16-year-old male driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.

Rosenberg Recovery & Towing, M&M Wrecker, Joplin Police Department, Joplin Fire Department were assisted with traffic control by MoDot Emergency Services as the crash was cleared.

EARLIER INFORMATION: Avoid the area on your commute home. Traffic is blocked near Webb City Health and Rehab near North Colonial Drive. It is blocked at Ivy Road to the north. They hope to have the road open by 6:00 PM.