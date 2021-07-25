Crash and rollover on East 32nd at Indiana

LIVE! ROLLOVER CRASH • 32ND AND INDIANA >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 Posted by Joplin News First on Sunday, July 25, 2021

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunday morning about 10:00 a.m. Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to reports of a two vehicle crash at 32nd and South Indiana.

Upon arrival Joplin Fire Department first report was, ‘two-vehicle crash and one on it’s top’. All lanes of East 32nd were closed in both directions.

Ofc. Josh Dykstra of the Joplin Police Department tells us on scene that two vehicles collided, one was southbound on Indiana and the other westbound that overturned.

He continues saying that no one was injured in either vehicle.

Rosenberg Towing and Comer’s Wrecker were summoned to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

