CARTHAGE, Mo. -- April 29 was our #6 story of the year and it happened in Carthage to the Stockton High School Softball Team. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told us during our live broadcast that a Stockton R-1 public school bus carrying the high school softball team was pushed off a steep embankment after being rear ended by a semi-tractor trailer hauling trash.

Cpl J.L. Prewitt told us the bus was traveling west on MO-96 attempting to make a left turn onto Easterly Lane at Kellogg Lake Park. A semi-tractor trailer traveling the same direction failed to stop and rear ended that school bus. The collision shoved the bus down a steep embankment. You can see the path it took in our live video and images.