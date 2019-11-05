Crane, train and automobiles on South Joplin Ave

JOPLIN, Mo. — We believe they are preparing to move something heavy at 17th and South Joplin. Crews arrived around 8:15 AM and began set up at 1702 South Joplin.

A huge crane and trucks are blocking the roadway. We see a crane, train and automobiles. That’s a catchy phrase right?

UPDATE: City of Joplin tells us they had received information in advance they are removing the caboose from the property. Traffic has been arranged to be blocked till around noon.

On site we were told the caboose is moving to McAllen, Texas. The residence is the former home of the late G.W. Jackson. He was a train aficionado and operated a train salvage company. He passed away in 2012. It is not known how long the caboose had been in place there.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION

We reached out to the city of Joplin this morning and are waiting information.

Also Joplin Dispatch was unaware of the road blockage at 9:00 AM.

More official information when we receive it. However for now you won’t get through the roadway for a while!