Craft show 30 years in the making, Cecil Floyd Craft Show

JOPLIN, Mo. — It began in 1990 at a grade school which was relatively new at the time, the Cecil Floyd Craft Show is held annually as a fundraiser for the PTO.

Ragan Gullet, PTO President says, “This is our 30th year.” Because last year was an off year due to the pandemic.

“Almost every classroom is filled up with multiple vendors. This year we have 120 vendors, maybe a little more. We even have a couple outside this year,” she told Shelby Neely on Living Well this week.

8:00 a.m. Early Bird Hour $10 donation for admission

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $3 donation for admission

2201 West, 24th, Joplin, Mo.

“100% of the donations go back to the kids, the classrooms. New sound systems, devices for the kids, it’s wonderful.”

Joplin Ave Coffee this year and the famous cinnamon rolls! “Some people come just to get cinnamon rolls and just leave!” She laughs but then reminds us, “Once they are gone, they are gone.”

“All kinds of home decor, gift ideas, a lot of natural body lotions and potions. Tons of really cool jewelry. Leather jewelry, precious stone jewelry…”

