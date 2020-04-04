COVID Case #8 Jasper County, investigation determines not travel related; Mo C-19 At a Glance

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.— Friday Missouri Governor Mike Parson issues the “Stay Home Missouri” Mandate which overshadows all city and county ordinances and codes. The statewide mandate Hope is to slow the spread in the state.

On Friday also Jasper County Health Department released information that positive case #8 has been confirmed. It is a person in their 50’s who lives in the county. And they state it has been determined to not be travel related.

“To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will be notifying people who have had contact with the patient.”





CLICK TO ENLARGE THEN ZOOM

MO C-19 AT A GLANCE

My friend Matt Holloway is not in the media but he’s really good at presenting the information so it’s easy to make your own decision. Isn’t that what the media should be doing? Lol! Click here to comment on information or to follow his page. Thanks Matt for sharing your work. ~ Shannon Becker

[New Reports]

The first death has been reported within the Kansas City reporting district, a female in her 70s, per Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer.

Two new deaths populated to St. Charles County’s COVID-19 Resource Page this evening, no demographic information was available at the time I pulled this.

Jefferson County reported their first death today, a woman in her 80’s.

Per numerous reports, an additional death is being investigated of an elderly patient from a nursing home near St. Louis. At least four other deaths have been confirmed from this particular placement, which have all been attributed to COVID-19.

A guidance counselor from Rockwood High School in St. Louis County has passed away from COVID-19 complications, District Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles announced this evening.

New Madrid and Nodaway Counties each report their first confirmed cases today.

[News]

Late this evening, KC[MO]FD spokesperson Jimmy Walker announced that 8 firefighters from their district had tested positive for COVID-19, and another 90+ firefighters are at various stages of quarantine, per KSHB.

Per a report from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, the Department of Health and Senior Services does not have the jurisdiction to release information regarding whether or not any specific care facility (such as a nursing home) has any confirmed cases from either residents or employees, but they were willing to disclose that they are aware of 27 facilities in Missouri who would fall into this category. I ran a quick (not official in any way, literally spent about three minutes on this) query into nursing homes who have announced these cases, and there seemed to be somewhere around 12 different facilities has disclosed information in conjunction with their local health departments.

Click here for the source sheet. ~ Matt Holloway