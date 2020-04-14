COVID-19 Missouri updates, county by county, in our neck of the woods

JOPLIN, Mo. — We have been focusing only on Missouri and specifically the counties Joplin News First serves. To see the state of Missouri at a glance you can click here to see the active map from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. It is updated everyday at 2:00 PM. We update our colored maps every evening late with our friend Matthew Holloway. You can follow him and comment on his feed by clicking his name.

JASPER COUNTY

Monday around 1:00 PM in a release of information the Jasper County Health Department updated the following information:

“We are happy to announce that we have had 11 cases recover from COVID 19. We would like to thank these cases for their compliance and help in their recovery. We would also like to thank all of you who are adhering to the stay at home order. Social distancing is the best way to beat this disease.”

NEWTON COUNTY

Over the weekend in one of our stories we updated Newton County and their total to nine cases total. Emphasizing that the last three reported cases are all spread by the community. But they do not give any leads to where they could have contracted them.

#7 south Joplin

#8 eastern part of the Newton County

#9 Neosho area

Other counties are giving the public more information.

McDONALD COUNTY

Monday morning around 9:00 AM the fourth case was confirmed in the county in a release of infomation, “The McDonald County Health Department reports the 4th case of COVID-19. This case is not travel related and had contact to a positive case. All persons with contact to this case are being notified.”

Then it appears due to mounting social media pressure and phone calls an hour later the MCHD posted more details regarding where that COVID CASE #4 had been after being exposed and before being quarantined and tested.

“The fourth case was at Grove WalMart on [Sunday] April 5th around 4:00 pm. Anyone who may have had exposure should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms. Cough, Fever, Difficulty breathing, Please contact your provider if you experience any of these symptoms.” McDonald County Health Department FB page

BARRY COUNTY

Last week Barry County Health Department confirmed its second case of COVID-19. The health department has released information on a possible COVID-19 community exposure as this individual traveled to several locations in Barry County.

The individual visited these six places over four days, before quarantining with their close contacts:

On April 5, 11AM – 12PM Body of Christ Church in Wheaton.

On April 6, 8:30 AM Walmart in Cassville, 3:00 PM WalMart in Monett.

On April 8, 4PM-7PM Dollar General, LNS Foods, and Fastrip in Wheaton

“It is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Barry County residents that the Barry County Health Department is notifying the public of these potential exposures from a COVID-19 positive individual.”