Court docs say man was paid in meth and a motorcycle to kill victim

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — Alexander J. Masters, 22, and Andrew G. Vessey, 34, both of El Dorado Springs, are facing Murder charges in the death of Johnnie D. Billings, 56.

On September 17, 2021, officers responded to 215 West Hightower concerning a check the well being. Upon arrival officers located Billings of El Dorado Springs, deceased inside the home. An autopsy report says Billings’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting with investigation. Detectives determined the victim’s black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was missing from the residence.

On September 18, 2021, officers recovered the motorcycle in rural El Dorado Springs with the assistance of concerned citizens.

On October 14, 2021, investigators arrested Andrew Vessey for the probable cause of Murder 2nd Degree. He was transported to the Cedar County Jail. Officers completed probable cause statements concerning this investigation.

On October 15, 2021, officers received Cedar County Warrants for Alexander J. Masters, 22, and Andrew G. Vessey, 34, of El Dorado Springs, charging them with Murder 2nd Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, and Armed Criminal Action with a $500,000.00 bond.

Court documents say Masters confessed to killing Billings by hitting him in the head with a blunt weapon. An autopsy report says Billings’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head. Vessey paid Masters with meth and a vehicle in exchange for the death of Billings.

Masters and Vessey are being held at the Cedar County Jail.



CEDAR COUNTY ARREST AND CHARGE SHEETS/SCREENSHOTS.

