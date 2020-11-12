Couple facing murder charges of injecting woman and videotaping death at their home, husband dies in custody

Brian Anderson, 51, died in custody facing First Degree Murder charges. His wife, Allie Anderson, 41, remains in the Delaware County Jail.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of video recording a woman’s death after injecting her with methamphetamine has died in jail, authorities said.

Brian Edward Anderson, 51, of Disney, Oklahoma, was taken to Grove Integris Hospital, where he died early Wednesday, after staff at the Delaware County Jail called paramedics to say he was suffering a medical episode.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine Anderson’s cause of death, Tulsa World reported.

Anderson was facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41, for allegedly injecting her with meth and recording her death.

Vermillion died three years ago in 2017, but it wasn’t until a confidential informant came forward in 2019 that the discovered videotape could be connected to bring charges. On the recording Vermillion pleads for help, begging for her mother at times, and dies on videotape.

She was deceased an hour before help was summoned to the Anderson’s home near Disney in Delaware County. Brian Anderson’s wife also charged, Allie Anderson, her voice can be heard on the tape. But only the victim is visible.

Allie Beth Anderson, 43, charged with first-degree murder in Vermillion’s death remains in custody at the Delaware County Jail.

Authorities believe Vermillion was injected to prevent her from testifying about the Anderson’s alleged criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit.

Melissa Vermillion was born in Springfield, Missouri. Her family placed her obituary in the Monett Times in October of 2017.

ORIGINAL CHARGES TO BRIAN ANDERSON

In early 2017 Brian Anderson was originally charged in Mayes County Oklahoma by their Criminal Interdiction Unit (CIU) on drug charges accusing him of being a member of the Irish Mob gang and distributing more than 100 pounds of meth over a two year period across Oklahoma.

