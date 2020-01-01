Countdown to 2020: Three stabbed in Carthage; #8 March 25

Two people were Mercy Lifelined from Carthage, one we caught on camera from the Carthage Fire Station

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shortly after 10:00 PM tonight Joplin News First tipsters let us know about a stabbing with multiple victims in Carthage.

#JLN insiders tell us one person was taken into custody not far from the scene near the intersection of Poplar and Sephia. Now labeled as “suspect” by the Carthage PD.

Mercy Air Ambulance helicopter took off from the Carthage Fire Department. Joplin News First was there for the landing and take off.

We wanted to get this update out now to let you know your Carthage LEO’s are investigating. They are still on the scene as of this update with K-9 searching for articles and evidence

As of 1:45 AM the entire block of Sophia between Chestnut and Poplar is closed off by crime scene tape.