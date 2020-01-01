Countdown to 2020: School bus rear ended, shoved down steep embankment; #6 April 29

CARTHAGE, Mo. — April 29 was our #6 story of the year and it happened in Carthage to the Stockton High School Softball Team. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told us during our live broadcast that a Stockton R-1 public school bus carrying the high school softball team was pushed off a steep embankment after being rear ended by a semi-tractor trailer hauling trash.

Cpl J.L. Prewitt told us the bus was traveling west on MO-96 attempting to make a left turn onto Easterly Lane at Kellogg Lake Park. A semi-tractor trailer traveling the same direction failed to stop and rear ended that school bus. The collision shoved the bus down a steep embankment. You can see the path it took in our live video and images.

The bus driver kept the bus from turning over. Cpl Prewitt mentioned how remarkable it was that no one was seriously injured and the driver kept that bus upright.

Thirteen students and staff were on the bus. Four on the bus sought medical attention as a precautionary measure. No injuries were life-threatening. However they did have to forfeit their game that day.

The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured in the crash. Neither driver were tested for drugs or alcohol according to Cpl Prewitt. That’s not a requirement of the MSHP in this situation. He could not speak for the trucking company or the school system.