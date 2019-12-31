Countdown to 2020: Sandstone Gardens Burns; #10 Nov 24

We were there live. Thanks to my moderator and friend Ray Long who called me again and again to wake me up. We were the only live cameras there. It was viewed nearly 1 million times and 100,000 total minutes. The middle of the night fire took away one of our Joplin landmark businesses.

ORIGINAL STORY

LOMA LINDA, Mo. — What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.

Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Galena Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department assisted the Redings Mill Fire Department.

Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and home decor. CLICK to view Sandstone Gardens website.

“To all of our family and friends, thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Everyone is safe and sound.

We will have to temporarily close for now. We will have more information about the store and orders for our customers soon. Please give us just a little time to process this tragedy.

Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving. We are so thankful for you all.” Sandstone Gardens

SANDSTONE GARDENS HISTORY

The original location opened in 1994 at 4531 South Rangeline. However the business had been running out of the owners home prior to that. Creating statuary and timeless garden decor. In 2002 they purchased 68 acres along I-44, just north of the Loma Linda Entrance. 2004 the grand opening of the current location included home decor and a bistro. Taken in part from their information page. CLICK to visit and read more