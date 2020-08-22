Coordinated effort of Pittsburg Police and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office; Working together taking drugs off SEK streets

Wenzel was released from the Crawford County Jail after posting bond in the amount of $50,000.

CRAWFORD CO. Kan. — After recently serving a search warrant on a property in Franklin, Kansas, SEK authorities have been looking for a person of interest. And now Crawford County Sheriff’s Office make an announcement they have located him.

Thursday night investigators located and arrested 28-year-old Andrew Joseph Wenzel, of Franklin, Kansas. He was booked into the Crawford County Jail on charges:

Felony Distribtion of Marijuana

Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Investigation and arrest was the result of a collaborative effort between Detectives from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsburg Police Department. It is another example of inter-agency partnerships coming together to fight crime and take drugs off our streets. Crawford County Sheriff’s Office TWITTER

Friday morning, August 14, 2020, a search warrant was served at this residence in Franklin, Kansas, 114 North Broadway Street.

On Friday morning, August 14, 2020, Investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with Investigators with the Pittsburg Police Department served a search warrant at a residence located at 114 North Broadway Street in Franklin, KS. The search warrant pertained to the distribution of illegal drugs out of that location. During the search, several pounds of marijuana, associated drug paraphernalia, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances were located and seized. CCSO Media Release.

Wenzel was released from the Crawford County Jail after posting bond in the amount of $50,000.

Anyone having information related to this incident is urged to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-724-8274.