Convoy for Special Olympics route and road closures; Record number of big rigs ending at Mercy Park, free concert

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept detailed information on road closures, alternate routes and the path of Saturday evenings, 4State Trucks Convoy for Special Olympics.

“The Joplin Police Department, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Transportation will escort approximately 600 Big Rigs through town to support Special Olympics. This has become a frequent event in the area, and we are proud to help support the cause.”

Bryan “Bossman” Martin of Four State Trucks tells us this is going to be the biggest year ever, “885 trucks pre-registered which is hundreds more than we had in the past.“

Joplin Police state, “The convoy will consist of two separate truck escorts, separated by 10 minutes to allow for traffic relief at I-44 exit 4. The route will be impassible during the escort. The escort should be complete around 8pm.”

The escort will leave 4 State Trucks on 43 Highway at 6pm:

North on Coyote / Schifferdecker to 20th St.

East on 20th to Main

South on Main to 26th St.

West on 26th St.

End at Mercy Park/Cunningham Park, parking 4-across closing West 26th at Maiden Lane

Road closures:

Cross traffic along the escort route.

Main Street will be closed to southbound traffic from 20th to 26th.

26th Street will be closed to non-local traffic between Main Street and Maiden Lane.

Joplin and Wall will be closed at 20th and 26th.

No cross traffic on 20th, 26th, or 32nd along Schifferdecker.

No cross traffic on Maiden Lane at 20th.

Alternate routes:

Best east/west routes to travel will be 7th Street, Junge Blvd, and 15th Streets

Best north/south routes to travel will be Range Line, Connecticut and Indiana.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.