Controlled burn on the WAH-SHA-SHE Prairie in NW Jasper County, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday morning about 11:00 a.m. Missouri Dept of Conservation are performing a prescribed burn near CR300 and Baseline Blvd in NW Jasper County.

The WAH-SHA-SHE-PRAIRIE is owned by the nature conservancy and managed by the Missouri Conservation Dept.

On scene agents tell us they will be burning 71 acres.

”Wa-Sha-She Prairie was purchased by The Nature Conservancy in 1973 with funds from Miss Katherine Ordway. The area is managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The area is named after one of the subdivisions of the Hunkah, the Water People. This area is a nearly level upland prairie over claypan soils and contains high plant diversity in the Osage Plains Natural Division. Wildflowers are abundant and showy during late spring throughout mid summer. Many prairie obligate species of birds and insects may also be observed on this prairie. All hunting, fishing and trapping is prohibited.” — MDC