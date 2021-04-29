Contractor hits gas line 14th and Schifferdecker, traffic shut down as precaution for line repair

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 11:45 AM: SPIRE was able to repair the line quickly and the roadway will reopen shortly we are told much sooner than anticipated. The roadway was closed for about one hour and 45 minutes.

Joplin, Mo. — Just after 10:00 AM Joplin Fire Department responded to reports that a contractor had hit a gas line working near a residence at 14th and Schifferdecker. The line struck was a main line that required Spire to respond for repair.

  • ROADWAY SHUTDOWN
  • 20TH AND SCHIFFERDECKER NORTHBOUND
  • 13th and SCHIFFERDECKER SOUTHBOUND

