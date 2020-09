CARTHAGE, Mo. – A Carthage man was arrested over the weekend and now charged in Jasper County court with 1st Degree Child Abuse / Causing Serious Physical Injury (RSMO 566.100) after authorities responded to a residential medical call the early morning hours of Saturday, September 12, 2020, in reference to a baby who was unresponsive and requiring CPR.

Hunter Kelley, 20, of Carthage, Missouri, according to court documents filed late Monday, admitted to Carthage Police, shortly after 2:00 AM Saturday morning he became upset with the baby (name withheld in court records) because, according to the Carthage Police affidavit, “she would not go to sleep after being fed a bottle of formula. Hunter said that he grabbed [the baby] and shook her four times. He said that he shook her hard and her head was moving around but he did not throw her or strike her.”