Confrontation leads to exchange of gunfire in Anderson leaving one man dead; Two detained as investigation unfolds

ANDERSON, Mo. — Anderson Police and McDonald County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an exchange of gunfire Tuesday evening around 8:30 p.m. on Stephens Drive in Anderson.

Sheriff Robert Evenson releases official information now. “Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured by apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies and officers secured the scene and EMS transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Sheriff’s Office Detectives began investigating the incident and learned that the victim had been confronted at his home by two males. The males accused the victim of hiding someone that they were looking for and began fighting with [the homeowner].”

The exchange of words escalated to where weapons were produced and there was an exchange of gunfire. The homeowner was struck numerous times. The two men who had confronted the homeowner fled the scene.

Sheriff Evenson states that Wednesday an attorney arranged the surrender of both suspects to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

“At the time of this release, charges are pending. Names of the suspects will be released after charges have been filed.”

An autopsy was performed on the deceased today in Ozark Missouri.

The deceased is identified as Johnny Wren of 102 Stephens Road, Anderson, Missouri. This is a developing story. More information will be updated here on our news tab at FSHP.