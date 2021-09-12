Community Action Group seeking your help to identify people involved

POSTED 09.11.21. STOLEN FROM BRONOUGH, MO. REPORT TO VERNON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

POSTED 09.10.21. STOLEN FROM WEBB CITY, MO. REPORT TO WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Area Stolen Items community action group posted Sunday, 3:00 p.m. Do you recognize this man from security camera footage, 7th and St Louis, Joplin. Stolen: cell phone and Stihl br800 backpack leaf blower. Contact Joplin Police Department 417-624-3131 or comment in the group thread, Joplin Area Stolen Items.

