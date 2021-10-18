Community Action Group: Joplin Area Stolen Items, join the group to help one another

VIDEO FROM HENKLE’S ACE HARDWARE IN JOPLIN, SOUTH McCLELLAND, POSTED ON OCTOBER 18, 2021.

JOPLIN, Mo. – This page exists to make the sale of stolen items as difficult as possible. And also to help in the recovery of stolen items by assisting authorities.

GUIDELINES FOR POSTING

EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO

WHAT was stolen

was stolen WHERE it was stolen from

it was stolen from WHAT occurred when stolen

occurred when stolen WHAT police dept have you reported

police dept have you reported PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

This is not a vigilante group that accuses people, pointing fingers and naming names without proof. The posts need to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group.

Do you have security footage? Please post footage/pics. If you have someone lurking around your place and you see them on camera use this group to get to the bottom of it.

UPDATES: If something is recovered or there are updates on your items stolen please update our original post in a timely manner.

$500 reward Never thought I’d be making a post like this… Everyone be on the look out for my car. It was stolen last… Posted by Reana Brackett on Sunday, October 10, 2021

HELP!!! Our shop was broken into AGAIN over the weekend. This time a truck and trailer similar to the ones pictured,… Posted by River Valley Landscaping on Monday, October 18, 2021

STOLEN FROM JAY OK LAST NIGHT IF YOU SEE IT CONTACT ME OR THE POLICE 918-314-2609 Please share!! Posted by Jake Linn on Thursday, September 23, 2021

