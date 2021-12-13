Community Action Group: Join the Joplin Area Stolen Items

VIDEO FROM SECURITY CAMERAS OVER THE WEEKEND AT A JOPLIN/NEWTON COUNTY, MO RETAIL STORE. POLICE REPORT FOR THEFT FILED WITH JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT. 417.623.3131, PRESS 0, AND ASK FOR SGT ON DUTY.

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Area Stolen Items page exists to make the sale of stolen items as difficult as possible. And also to help in the recovery of stolen items by assisting authorities.

GUIDELINES FOR POSTING

EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO

WHAT was stolen

was stolen WHERE it was stolen from

it was stolen from WHAT occurred when stolen

occurred when stolen WHAT police dept have you reported

police dept have you reported PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group created and sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

The posts need to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group. Do you have security footage? Please post footage/pics.

UPDATES: If something is recovered or there are updates on your items stolen please update our original post in a timely manner.

Someone stole my motorcycle last night if anyone sees this motorcycle let me or the police know. 1982 Harley Sportster… Posted by Jeremy Vincent on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

