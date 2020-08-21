Commercial vehicle rolls Friday afternoon in crash

The Wampler Plumbing vehicle that rolled was equipped with a cage that kept all the tools and supplies in the rear protecting the driver

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 4:00 PM Friday Jasper County 911 began receiving alerts regarding a two vehicle crash NE of Carthage, near County Lane 130 and Kernel Lane.

Carthage Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched. Missouri State Highway Patrol were also notified of the crash.

Upon arrival Carthage Fire Department observed a commercial vehicle on it’s side, to the east of County Road 130. A small pickup had struck the commercial vehicle.

Trooper on the scene told us the commercial vehicle, Wampler Plumbing, was traveling northbound on County Road 130 and a small pickup was traveling west on Kernel Lane.

Mercy EMS responded but no one required medical transport to a hospital.

NOTE: The driver of the Wampler Plumbing vehicle could have been injured seriously however the van was equipped with a cage that separated the driver from the tools and supplies in the back, thus protecting the driver from further injury.

S&S Recovery & Towing of Jasper, Missouri, removed the commercial vehicle from the crash scene.

We will update the story here if there is more information. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark for our news tab for FSHP. We post news stories 24 hours a day whenever news happens and update stories without any notice.