Commercial structure fire, smoke visible for miles west of town

Reported that a large pile of garbage inside the structure was on fire, not the structure itself

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (Carl Junction Fire Protection District) — About 8:15 PM emergency services were alerted to Waste Corporation of America just west of Joplin, reported to contain a garbage fire inside of their large commercial building at 3700 West 7th, Joplin.

Carl Junction Fire requested assistance from Joplin Fire Department then a second alarm sounded for Redings Mill Fire Department for a tanker.

METS ambulance remained on standby to support the firefighters if needed in case of injury.

Smoke billowed out of the west open end of the building for more than 45 minutes. However according to radio reports the building was not on fire, it was a pile of garbage inside the structure.

Carl Junction Chief One requested assistance from Red Cross to provide a canteen relief for firefighters at the scene at 9:12 PM.

More information will be updated as it becomes available from Carl Junction Chief One.