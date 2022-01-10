Commercial structure fire in Miami, Okla., smoke visible for miles

MIAMI, Okla. — Smoke visible for miles from the SW side of Miami on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.

We learn that numerous departments were arriving to assist the Miami Fire Dept. at a commercial structure fire.



IMAGES COURTESY PAUL GOOD.

“Miami Fire Department is currently working a structure fire in the 500 blk of C Street SW. We are requesting that you please avoid the area to ensure that emergency vehicles have unrestricted access.” MIAMI POLICE DEPT

There were no reported injuries. We will update with more details as they become available.