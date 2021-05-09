Commercial structure fire burns brings together multiple fire departments

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning at 11:11 AM Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of black smoke from a building at 4882 East 7th, Green Flag Automotive.

Eyewitnesses telling us rolling black smoke and huge flames coming from the roof of the building.

Duenweg Fire Department were dispatched and mutual aid requested of Webb City Fire and Joplin Fire Department. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Duenweg Police Department responded.

TRAFFIC 🚨 ALERT: East 7th is blocked on the west side at Garden Grove. Blocked on the east side at Kenser Road.













Shortly after 11:30 AM Joplin Fire Ladder 5 arrived, however there was an issue with pressure at hydrants located at rural hydrants according to unnamed sources so additional departments were requested for support.

Tanker support requested just before Noon and arrival including: Carthage Fire Department, Diamond Fire Protection District, Oronogo Fire Department.

