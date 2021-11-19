Commercial structure fire brings Joplin and Duenweg fire depts together

JOPLIN, Mo. – About 6:40 p.m. reports of workers evacuating a building with active fire alerted the Jasper County Emergency 911. The commercial structure located in the 3600 block east 25th in Joplin.

Joplin Fire Dept and Duenweg Fire Dept were both notified since the property is close to jurisdictional lines. Liberty Utilities responded. Joplin Police Dept secured the area for firefighters and running of hoses. METS ambulance responded as standby on site.

Witnesses who were not inside the building tell us only smoke was visible, there were no flames visible outside the building. The fire which produced the smoke came from a certain machines inside the facility, Fiberlite Technologies, 3605 East 25th, Joplin, Mo.

There are no reported injuries to firefighters or workers who had exited the structure.

7:58 p.m. fire was declared under control. Then 8:08 p.m. fire was declared out.

This is a Developing News Story. Stay with Joplin News First as we continue to learn more. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.