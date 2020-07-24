Commercial fire in Monett brings out five departments and dozens of firefighters

MONETT, Mo. — Shortly before 1:30 AM 911 dispatch began receiving reports of a commercial structure fire in Monett. Dohmen Rentals Storage Units, 1100 bk Roosevelt.

“Report of it spreading rapidly, large flames, 1100 Roosevelt, the storage units. They have heard loud popping noises, possible explosions, it is spreading towards homes.” EMERGENCY DISPATCH

Mutual aid assisting Monett Fire Department included: Monett Rural Fire Department, Purdy Fire, Pierce City Fire and Freistatt Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A state fire marshal has been summoned for investigation which is routine in large structure fires.









CLICK EACH TO ENLARGE, THEN USE FINGERS TO ZOOM

These storage units that burned are large commercial storage units. Firefighters used power cutters to saw through the metal commercial doors, exposing flames, then shooting water inside.

As they worked to put out flames inside you could see contents; including tools, personal items, classic cars, other items were burned beyond recognition.

At one point a 1970s classic corvette was driven out of the south end when flames were under control. And then firefighters pushed a 1960s model Chevy pickup out of the same unit.

Barry Lawrence County EMS were on standby during the fire to assist in case of emergency. It’s not thought anyone was injured fighting the overnight blaze.

We will update this story on our news tab at Four States Home Page as more information is released. CLICK HERE to save a bookmark. We post new stories at anytime 24 hours a day.