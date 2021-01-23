Commercial Building Fire Total Loss

The building in the 700 block of South Kentucky is an extension of the Wright Radiator Service property across 8th street to the south.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 6:30 AM Saturday reports of a commercial structure fire near 8th and Kentucky. NE corner property with an address of 731 South Kentucky.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW SHOWS BUILDING THAT BURNED OUTLINED IN RED

Joplin Fire Department, METS ambulance and Joplin Police responded.

Joplin Fire reported on first arrival flames and smoke and they were out for attack.

The building appears to be a total loss.

