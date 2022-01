COLUMBUS, Kan. — About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon Columbus Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a residential structure fire, 1508 Oak Terr.

6:00 p.m. Columbus Fire state in a release of information, “Crews are still on scene working a large 2 story house fire in Columbus. Thankfully no injuries.”

ALL IMAGES COLUMBUS FIRE RESCUE.

