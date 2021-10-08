Columbus Days in Columbus, Kan.; 52-year festival tradition and hot air balloon regatta

COLUMBUS, Kan. — This weekend will mark more than five decades Columbus, Kansas, have celebrated with their fall festival, rightly named — Columbus Days. Which coincides with Columbus Day on Monday.

52nd Annual Columbus Day Festival/Hot Air Balloon Regatta in Columbus, Kansas! Enjoy many events and activities downtown on the square, 11 hot air balloons during the Friday evening balloon glow and planned lift offs (weather permitting) during the weekend … schedule of events!” — Columbus Kansas Chamber of Commerce

