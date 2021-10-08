Columbus Days in Columbus, Kan.; 52-year festival tradition and hot air balloon regatta

COLUMBUS, Kan. — This weekend will mark more than five decades Columbus, Kansas, have celebrated with their fall festival, rightly named — Columbus Days. Which coincides with Columbus Day on Monday.

KSN-16 is sponsoring one of the 11 balloons featured this weekend!

“52nd Annual Columbus Day Festival/Hot Air Balloon Regatta in Columbus, Kansas! Enjoy many events and activities downtown on the square, 11 hot air balloons during the Friday evening balloon glow and planned lift offs (weather permitting) during the weekend … schedule of events!” — Columbus Kansas Chamber of Commerce





CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE, AND/OR USE FINGERS TO ZOOM.

Stay with Joplin News First for Breaking News and more important stories on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.