Coffeyville authorities investigate after man’s body pulled from Verdigris River

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Montgomery County Sheriff’s office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a river Monday afternoon, August 9, in southeast Kansas.

Authorities were called to the Verdigris River bridge located on County Road 1800, in the southern part of Coffeyville, in reference to a body in the river.

USE FINGERS TO PAN AND VIEW BRIDGE OVER VERDIGRIS RIVER WHERE BODY WAS DISCOVERED ON MONDAY, AUGUST 6.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located what appeared to be a white male deceased in the river. Firefighters with Coffeyville FD were able to successfully remove the body from the river.

Sheriff Ron Wade said, “This investigation is currently active and being investigated by Montgomery County Detective’s. No further information is going to be released at this time including the identification of the subject”.

Foul play is not being suspected.

Sheriff Wade extended condolences to the family for their loss.

Agencies that responded to assist included: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coffeyville Police, Coffeyville Fire Department, Coffeyville EMS, Montgomery County Rural Fire District #1.

