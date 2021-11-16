Closed on Thanksgiving Day in Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week, Nov. 25, 2021. 68% of Americans say stores should be closed on Thanksgiving, according to a 2021 holiday survey.

Last year several major retailers, including Target and Walmart, decided to close stores on Thanksgiving Day, which was quite the opposite from pre-pandemic traditions. Before 2020 stores were trending with openings Thanksgiving afternoon and evening for Black Friday deals.

Here’s our list of Joplin Area businesses that are not opening their doors on the holiday, according to national sources and our specific Joplin locations.

ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOORS — Adding an update to their website, Academy Sports + Outdoors made it official that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re shopping for a sports enthusiast of any kind, you can get started at Academy on Black Friday from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. The retailer will offer specific Black Friday deals closer to the big day.

ALDI — Plan to have all your Aldi shopping for Thanksgiving ahead of time because there will be no last minute run to pick up something you forgot.

BED BATH & BEYOND — Announced on Jun. 28 that it plans to “close stores on Thanksgiving Day so that Associates can be with friends and family during the important holiday.” The retailer didn’t provide specific Black Friday details but said it will offer “great deals and inspiring products” leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

BEST BUY — Closed again after closing on Thanksgiving Day last year. However, the company has started rolling out deals starting in mid-October and will be throughout the holiday season.

FOOT LOCKER — Closing its stores and warehouses again on Thanksgiving Day this year, the company announced on Jun. 14.

HOME DEPOT — “Following our long-standing tradition, all Home Depot stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year so that our associates and customers can enjoy important time with family and loved ones.” They will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Their deals are already listed online. Or you can download their app.

JCPENNEY — While JCPenney stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, customers can shop on jcp.com and enjoy extended hours on Black Friday opening at 5 a.m. and on weekends leading up to Christmas Day at select stores. To help celebrate the joy of the season, JCPenney’s cheerful holiday campaign centers on time with family and friends and sharing joy with others.

LOWES — As in years past don’t hope to drop in for some fix-it materials or a quick remodel. They confirmed in August they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day so their associates can enjoy family.

KOHL’S — Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day back in June. 2021. The decision comes after positive response from last year’s closure on Thanksgiving Day, as well as evolving preferences in how and when customers want to shop during the holiday season. Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

OFFICE DEPOT — Some store have the option of being open on Thanksgiving but a call to our Joplin Office Depot revealed employees are off to spend time with family. Thanksgiving Day they are closed but open Friday for Black Friday.

PETSMART — The chain store meeting your most-loved animal needs with food, specialty food and products will not be open. Plan accordingly or your fur babies get to eat from the table on Turkey day!

SAM’S CLUB — Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart Inc. Both Sam’s and Walmart locations will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

TARGET — Target announced back on Jan. 14 that stores will be closed all day on Thanksgiving Day in 2021. Target said that last year, “guests loved our new approach so much that we’ve already decided to carry one change forward.”

TJMAXX — TJMaxx has become one of the major retailers in recent years and traditionally they close on Thanksgiving. They continue that now in 2021. They will open early on Black Friday for extended hours at 8 a.m.

WALMART — Walmart announced on June 4 that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The company stated it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.” On Oct. 18, the retailer announced the return of its “Black Friday Deals for Days” promotion, which includes several separate shopping “events” for online and in-store customers. Customers can visit Walmart’s Black Friday 2021 portal for more.

Remember there will be many outlets open on Thanksgiving Day. Last minute food needs you will have Dollar General locations and Food 4 Less in Joplin. Changes? What did we miss? Message us here! Click FB.me/JoplinNewsFirst