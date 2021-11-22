‘Click-it or Ticket’ programs cross state lines during this Thanksgiving travel weekend

JOPLIN, Mo. — Millions of travelers are expected to hit the road for Thanksgiving and the state police from Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska area teaming up to encourage safe travel.

Each state police agency is also participating in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs throughout Thanksgiving weekend.

Region 7 of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is comprised of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

“State troopers and other law enforcement officers too often are left to witness the tragic consequences when someone has chosen to ignore the most basic form of protecting themselves, a seatbelt, as they travel the highway,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

All motorists, whether traveling in state or out of state, are encouraged to check weather conditions before beginning the trip and be aware of the options for assistance available in neighboring states.

STATE EMERGENCY NUMBERS

Missouri use *55

Kansas use *47

Oklahoma use *55

Arkansas use *55

Iowa use 911

Nebraska use *55

