CJ School bus carrying more than a dozen kids, clocked by pickup; second bus crash of the day

Second school bus crash with kids on board today, first one was a 7:15 AM Riverton, KS, bus near Downstream

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Shortly after 3:30 PM Monday afternoon a pickup truck crashed into a school bus. The bus was carrying kids on it’s daily route delivering them home after school.

According to radio traffic, expert tipsters and eyewitness the crash occurred at MO-96 near CR 270. There were more than a dozen kids on the bus at the time of the crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the crash. When it involves a bus load of kids it’s not a routine non-injury crash.

#METS Ambulance and Carl Junction Fire assisted.

The Carl Junction students were transported from the scene in another bus while the investigation and crash scene were processed. The bus was driven from the scene.

More information as it is released today by Missouri authorities.

EARLIER TODAY IN KANSAS… RIVERTON SCHOOL BUS WAS HIT HARD

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. (Rural Riverton) — A school bus stopped picking up students was struck from behind by a passenger vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed around 7:15 AM on 400/166 just north of the four-way stop at K-26/US ROUTE 400. CLICK for the story…