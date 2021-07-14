Civil War Road closed as water truck rolls over in crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 6:40 p.m. Wednesday Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of crash on Civil War Road north of Carthage near Kafir Road.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Carthage Fire Department, and Mercy Carthage responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

A single vehicle, water truck, rolled just south of Kafir Road on Civil War.

The driver was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Schrader’s Towing was summoned to remove the truck from the roadway.