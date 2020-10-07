City of Neosho regular council meeting; City social media policy, Golf Course Pro Shop, other topics

NEOSHO, Mo. — This is a regular scheduled meeting for the Neosho City Council for October 6, 2020. Joplin News First followers can follow along by downloading the agenda below as a PDF or viewing it on a browser.
To view tonight’s agenda and past agendas, click here for the city of Neosho Agendas.
Notice is hereby given that the Neosho City Council will meet in regular session on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 203 E. Main St., Neosho, Missouri. The Council Meeting is available to watch via ZOOM by using the Webinar ID: 853 7432 0182 OR the link provided here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85374320182CITY OF NEOSHO