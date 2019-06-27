City of Neosho holds Flood Recovery Q&A open to the public

While reading enjoy images from earlier in the month after the rains in Neosho's Historic Big Spring Park

City of Neosho hosts ‘Flood Recovery Needs Q&A’, “for residential property owners and tenants whose homes were impacted by the flood event that took place on Sunday, June 23, 2019.”

According to a press release: “The purpose of this meeting is to assess the needs of the owners and residents of flood-affected homes, to provide what information is currently available regarding the recovery process, and to collect contact information so that additional details can be provided as they become available.”

IMMEDIATE NEEDS TOPICS

Food

Shelter

Medical

Clothing

Labor

Debris Removal

LONG TERM TOPICS

Property Rehab & Construction

Relocation Assistance

The Q&A is Thursday, June 27th, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. Lampo Community Center 500 E Spring St, Downtown Neosho.

If you cannot attend the meeting and want to know about further meetings follow their FB page or visit the city website www.NeoshoMO.org or Facebook.com/CityofNeosho. You can also call Neosho City Hall for more information 417-451-8050.

