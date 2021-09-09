City of Joplin to hold annual auction Saturday, excess items, see 11 page list

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin will hold the annual Auction of Surplus Items on Saturday, September 18, beginning at 9 a.m.

Numerous items will be sold during the Auction, including vehicles, equipment, office furniture, computers, tools, bicycles, and various miscellaneous items.   

AUCTION-2021-CITY-OF-JOPLIN-SURPLUS-ITEMSDownload

The Auction will be held in the Street Maintenance Barn located northwest of the Public Works Center, 1301 West 2nd Street. Parking will be available at the Center’s parking lot.  

The merchandise will be available to the public for viewing from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 17, and from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, prior to the start of the auction.

Click here for the list of auction items from the City of Joplin’s website. 

