City of Joplin presents a Socially Distanced Reverse Christmas Parade with Freeman Health Systems

JOPLIN, Mo. — Monday morning in a joint press briefing at Joplin City Hall, Freeman Health System and the city announced the 2020 Christmas Parade is Tuesday, December 1. The theme for this years Christmas Parade is CRUISING TO CHRISTMAS.

Paula Baker, CEO of Freeman Health System, explained the process of this years health conscious reverse Christmas Parade to the crowd gathered.

“This year the Joplin Christmas Parade is going to be a little different. We are going to accommodate social distancing and other safety factors. While at the same time enjoying what I know is going to be a spectacular and well remembered parade. The floats and entertainers are going to be parked on each side of Main Street. And the spectators will drive through the parade slowly. So actually it’s kind of a reverse of what we normally do. At the end of the parade, Santa is going to be stationed in Spiva Park. Where he can wave at the children as well as the young at heart. So our reverse parade will allow everyone to enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas from the comfort of their warm cars and trucks. Families can load up snacks be in your warm car, drive the parade route and see all of the floats and entries lined up by the side of Main Street.” PAULA BAKER, CEO, FREEMAN HEALTH SYSTEM

ALSO NOTED:

Roughly the same route as always, S Main and 15th to Spiva Park (4th).

There will be no candy given out during the reverse parade.

Organizations can sign up online to be a part of the parade. That information is forthcoming. We will update our story right here with those details.

