City of Joplin: Giving away 50,000 masks, here’s what you do

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is giving away reusable masks, 50,000 of them. We break it down and show you how to pick up your mask for you and your family member(s).

“Joplin City Council authorized the City to purchase 50,000 cloth masks for the purpose of distributing one mask per resident in Joplin as a proactive measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus.” CITY OF JOPLIN

Beginning Thursday, July 16, at the Memorial Hall in Joplin: To distribute masks safely and efficiently to Joplin residents, City staff will offer a drive through pick up location at the Memorial Hall parking lot, located just south of 7th and Joplin Street. Vehicles will need to enter from Joplin Street and follow the marked route in the lot to reach the pickup location. The City is anticipating a large turn-out and Joplin Police Officers will assist in traffic control, directing vehicles into the lot to reduce congestion on roadways. The City will have multiple stations on the lot to expedite the mask distribution process.

In order to verify their Joplin residency, residents will need to present:

Joplin City wastewater and trash bill to City staff or

Tenants whose bills are paid by their landlords should provide another official piece of mail, driver’s license, or other personal identification listing their address.

Distribution of the masks starts Thursday, July 16 and will be offered at different times of the day to accommodate various work schedules of our residents. Masks can be picked up during these hours:

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Thurs., July 16 & Fri., July 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.; 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wed., July 22, Thurs., July 23 & Fri., July 24

MORE MASK INFORMATION