City of Joplin Fireworks Ordinances, Days & Times

The Joplin Fire Department posted the guidelines for shooting off fireworks within the city limits.

“The discharge of fireworks within the city limits of Joplin is only allowed July 1st thru the 4th between the hours of 12 noon and 11:00 pm.”

NOTE: bottle rockets and sky lanterns are always prohibited.

The City of Joplin Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will be Thursday evening, 7:00 PM at Fred G. Hughes Stadium on the campus of MSSU.

Joplin Fire Department also reminds everyone, “Please remember if you do discharge fireworks within the city limits (or anywhere), always do so as safely as possible.”