City of Joplin confirms first case of C-19, not travel related; Cases by county in our Joplin area region

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday was the run-through of the COVID CALL CENTER and C-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center. One person was confirmed positive from the first 14 that were tested. Three that were tested were pending. That one person was sent home to quarantine and recover.

Mercy Joplin has released information they are treating a Kansas resident, from Bourbon County, which is north of Pittsburg. The most populous city is Fort Scott in that county.

Governor Mike Parson has just released information that Missouri has changed their criteria for testing on the C-19 virus to reflect changes nationally with the CDC. CLICK here to read those changes which include medical workers that have had contact with C-19 patients.

Missouri Governor Parson updates the list of MO counties with cases reported by the state testing centers and private labs.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly updates the list of KS counties that our region serves with a map and numbers listed. Today Crawford County confirmed a case however it doesn’t make her state list yet.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt introduced Oklahoma’s hotline is 24/7: 877-215-8336 or 211. There were no reported cases in the Oklahoma counties in our Joplin area region.

JOPLIN AREA REGION C-19

Joplin is the medical epi-center of three different state corners. MO/KS/OK residents use Joplin as their primary location for medical care. Counties with reports of cases in our region are coming fast and making it hard to keep count. Here are totals confirmed by Governors of states in our region:

Jasper County, MO (1) cities of note: Joplin and Carthage

Newton County, Mo (0) cities of note: Joplin, Neosho and Seneca

Barton County, Mo (0) cities of note: Lamar and Lockwood

Vernon County (0) cities of note: Nevada

McDonald County, Mo (0) cities of note: Anderson and Goodman

Cherokee County, KS (2) Columbus, Galena and Baxter

Bourbon County, KS (2) cities of note: Fort Scott (one hospitalized in Joplin)

Crawford County, KS (1) cities of note: Pittsburg and Girard

Ottawa County, OK (0) cities of note: Miami

Craig County, OK (0) cities of note: Vinita

Delaware County (0) cities of note: Grove

Now today, Monday, City of Joplin have confirmed one case as a resident of Joplin. The press release was sent by the city of Joplin early Monday evening, noting, “this does not appear to be a travel-related case.” This case is not included in Mo Governor Parson daily tally. Perhaps on Tuesday.