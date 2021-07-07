City of Joplin computer systems crippled; Departments noted with adjusted services

JOPLIN, Mo. — The operations of the city of Joplin have been challenged the last 24 hours with computer crippling issue.

Sources tell us they are trying to restore data lost or not available from backup files.

In a release to the media the city of Joplin Wednesday noted some areas affecting the public are as follows:

City phones are not working as system is internet based. The 9-1-1 system is still operational as calls are answered at the JasCo call center. Police and fire department calls are coming through from that center. Online payments for utilities (trash and sewer) bill or court fines cannot be made. Citizens can still make payments in person with a check or cash. Municipal Court is canceled and cannot conduct any case management work. Planning & Zoning front counter is open and they can take applications at the front counter. Will accept cash and checks for payment. No cards please. Building Division services provided at the front counter. Can still issue building permits at the front counter. Can accept cash or checks. Can schedule inspections only at the front counter due to phones are not working. Code Enforcement service provided and complaints accepted at the front counter. Cannot provide service by phone or through APP: See Click Fix. Health Department case investigation for communicable diseases is limited. Other limited services include WIC services, temporary Medicaid applications, vital records, some vaccinations however COVID is still available. Animal control dispatch. If emergency situation such as a dog bite, please call 9-1-1. Parks and Recreation online services for enrollments or payments are not available. This can be done in person at the Joplin Athletic Complex. Schifferdecker Pool will be open, accepting cash only. No changes to the golf course operations, accepting cash only. Joplin Municipal Airport is still operational and has not been affected.

In case of storms, sirens run on computers for analysis. Without computers they can operate manually with a key.

Stay with FSHP and Joplin News First for this developing story.