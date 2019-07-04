City of Joplin 4th of July Celebration Schedule of Events & Important Items

(Joplin, Mo.) — Tonight the City of Joplin 4th of July Celebration is once again held at Missouri Southern State University and it all begins at 7:00 PM.

Be prepared to spend a little money if you have little ones. According to a media release, “This spectacular event will feature live music by The Mixtapes, food trucks, inflatables, and bounce houses. Unlimited bounce wristbands will be available to purchase for $10/child.”

The inflatables will be located to the north of the north end zone. Where is everything else located? Here’s the map, which includes parking.

SCHEDULE

• 7:00: Stadium Opens to Visitors! Food Trucks, Live Music by The Mixtapes, Inflatables & Bounce Houses

• 9:45: Fireworks Show (approximate show time is 20 minutes)

CLICK image to view larger version.

VITTLES FROM VENDORS — BRING SOME EXTRA MONEY IF YOU EAT FROM THE FOOD TRUCKS

Ghetto Tacos

Jack’s Ice Cream

King’s Kettle Corn

Kona Ice

Maggies Curbside

SnowFlakes Shaved Ice

The Driveway Diner

EZ Cheesy Food Trailer

Culver Creek Eatery

WHAT NOT TO BRING!

• Personal Fireworks

• Alcohol

• Grills – While tailgating is encouraged, grills are not allowed inside the stadium.

• Pets (service animals are allowed)

• Tobacco

WHAT YOU WANT TO BRING!

• Water

• Food

• Small Coolers

• Seat Cushions

• Folding Chairs

• Blankets

• Strollers

FOR COMPLETE DETAILS CLICK THESE LINKS

To visit MSSU’s official page and the details CLICK HERE!

To visit The City of Joplin, Parks & Rec, MSSU & Visit Joplin E-Vite for the event CLICK HERE!

THE MIXTAPES PERFORM TONIGHT, CLICK TO VISIT THEIR FB PAGE HEAR SOME TUNES