City of Joplin 4th of July Celebration Schedule of Events & Important Items

(Joplin, Mo.) — Tonight the City of Joplin 4th of July Celebration is once again held at Missouri Southern State University and it all begins at 7:00 PM.
Be prepared to spend a little money if you have little ones. According to a media release, “This spectacular event will feature live music by The Mixtapes, food trucks, inflatables, and bounce houses. Unlimited bounce wristbands will be available to purchase for $10/child.”
The inflatables will be located to the north of the north end zone. Where is everything else located? Here’s the map, which includes parking.
SCHEDULE
• 7:00: Stadium Opens to Visitors! Food Trucks, Live Music by The Mixtapes, Inflatables & Bounce Houses
• 9:45: Fireworks Show (approximate show time is 20 minutes)
VITTLES FROM VENDORS — BRING SOME EXTRA MONEY IF YOU EAT FROM THE FOOD TRUCKS
- Ghetto Tacos
- Jack’s Ice Cream
- King’s Kettle Corn
- Kona Ice
- Maggies Curbside
- SnowFlakes Shaved Ice
- The Driveway Diner
- EZ Cheesy Food Trailer
- Culver Creek Eatery
WHAT NOT TO BRING!
• Personal Fireworks
• Alcohol
• Grills – While tailgating is encouraged, grills are not allowed inside the stadium.
• Pets (service animals are allowed)
• Tobacco
WHAT YOU WANT TO BRING!
• Water
• Food
• Small Coolers
• Seat Cushions
• Folding Chairs
• Blankets
• Strollers
FOR COMPLETE DETAILS CLICK THESE LINKS
- To visit MSSU’s official page and the details CLICK HERE!
- To visit The City of Joplin, Parks & Rec, MSSU & Visit Joplin E-Vite for the event CLICK HERE!