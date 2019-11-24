City Council Candidates Meet and Greet their public

JOPLIN, Mo. — Bookhouse Cinema in the Historic East Town Neighborhood is hosting a meet and greet for Joplin City Council candidates.

Each potential candidate needs to collect 150 signature from registered Joplin voters to be on the ballot. Signing a petition does not guarantee anyone a spot on the council or even that you will vote for them, it just gives that candidate the right to be on the ballot” ~ organizers of the event

The Bookhouse Cinema is just the location of the event several from all other neighborhoods (zones) will be there too.

In no certain order here are the candidates who are ‘shaking hands and kissing babies’!

Christina Williams

Chuck Copple

Shawna Ackerson

Keenan Cortez

Steve Urie

Joshua Bard

Christopher Briley

Josh Shackles

Additionally some already have their 150 signatures and some do not. Also depending upon where you live you might not have a choice to vote for someone outside your zone. Some attending are running for a general seat.

Deadline to turn in signatures to be confirmed done the ballot isn’t until early next year so there is additional time.

It ends at 6:00 PM. More information on the event can be accessed by clicking here.