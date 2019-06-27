C&I driver leads Webb City Police on chase then crashes at roundabout

NOTE: This was a non-injury crash. 27-yo Grandview, MO, driver is charged with DWI, DWR & Resisting Arrest.

Webb City Police high speed pursuit of a Black Chevy Trail Blazer ends roundabout when C&I suspect vehicle slams into the back of a Dodge. No injuries. Driver charged with DWI, DWR (Driving While Revoked), & Resisting Arrest STORY? https://t.co/QD7TRnh1Km pic.twitter.com/fxRQXK1Wpu — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) June 27, 2019

About 4:30 PM, Wednesday, “Reported C&I driver near the City Pointe Shopping Center,” is how this all began Lt Travis Osterman of the Webb City Police Department tells Joplin News First. C&I stands for ‘careless and imprudent’ driver, which could mean someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Or they could be experiencing a medical emergency and need assistance. However they were driving, let’s say erratic.

Either way this black Chevy Trail Blazer was heading east on McArthur/171 with Webb City Police following. When a Joplin News First tipster messaged us, “High speed chase here in Webb right now, going toward the Praying Hands, heading towards Carthage.” We then asked what kind of vehicle and she replied, “Black SUV looking vehicle.”

The phone started lighting almost moments later with news of a crash at the east roundabout in Webb City. And people described that vehicle!

#JLNtipsterpic from follower

Eyewitnesses say that after the Trail Blazer rear ended a pick up truck the male driver of the SUV got out and he seemed to check on the driver of the truck before police arrived and yelled, with guns drawn, to get on the ground!

At the scene of the crash Webb City Police Chief Donald Melton tells us that a 27-year-old Grandview, MO, man is in custody. And now the yet-named man is charged with DWI, DWR (Driving While Revoked), and Resisting Arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and was a non-injury crash. The Dodge pickup was able to be driven from the scene.