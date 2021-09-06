Church theft caught on camera, Barry County Sheriff’s office seeking help to identify those involved

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Barry County Sheriff’s office release security camera images of individuals involved in a Burglary late last week at a rural church east of Cassville, Missouri.

Masked individuals entered the Lohmer Full Gospel Church, 19671 State Hwy 76, Shell Knob, Missouri, and stole several music instruments and music equipment.

“If you have any information to this burglary that happened early Friday morning please contact us at 417-847-6556.” — BCSO



CLICK TO ENLARGE, HOLD ON IMAGE TO SAVE TO YOUR DEVICE.

Join our community action group, Joplin Area Stolen Items.

Since 2018 Joplin News First Community Action Group Joplin Area Stolen Items has assisted law enforcement in locating countless items like: vehicles, lawn furniture, jewelry, heirlooms, electronics, bicycles, motorcycles, porch pirates etc.

RULES FOR POSTING

#1 Short description what occurred including date and time frame.

#2 CANNOT include names of people accused of stealing XX items. The post will be deleted. However you can include actual videos and photos of people and their faces. Do not name them. If people name them in comments, that is allowed.

#3 Must include a photo of item(s) stolen. If there is no photo. Then pull a similar photo from the internet. And say “similar photo”.

#4 Name what police agency or department was it reported with. A police report needs to be attached to what was stolen to make this a legitimate stolen item. This is not a vigilante group where a person posting an item, “will take care of it themselves.”

