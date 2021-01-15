Christopher and Banks to Close All locations, including Joplin; Due to the “Pandemic and its ongoing impact.”

JOPLIN, Mo. — Christopher & Banks, a women’s clothing retailer, is filing bankruptcy and planning to close its stores.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was announced Thursday by the company. The company expects to close a significant portion, if not all of its brick-and-mortar stores and has launched a closing and liquidation process.

“We are in the process of closing stores between now and February. On behalf of the Christopher & Banks family, we express our deepest gratitude for your valued business over so many years. The last 65 years simply would not have been possible without you. As stores are winding down, hours of operation may vary so please call your store before your visit.” CB STORES

Christopher & Banks is in discussions with potential buyers for its eCommerce platform.

“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment. Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our dedicated associates, loyal customers and supportive partners for their commitment to Christopher & Banks throughout these challenging times,” said Keri Jones, president and CEO.

The company has over 400 stores in 44 states. Joplin’s Northpark Mall location has been in operation for an unknown number of years.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation is a Minneapolis-based specialty retailer featuring exclusively designed privately branded women’s apparel and accessories. As of January 13, 2021, the Company operates 449 stores in 44 states consisting of 315 MPW stores, 76 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 stores in its women’s plus size clothing division CJ Banks. The Company also operates the www.ChristopherandBanks.com eCommerce website.